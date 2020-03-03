We'll be waking up to a windy morning across the Inland Northwest, so don't spend too much time on the hair! A cold front moves through overnight, kicking up the winds and bringing a little bit of snow to the mountain passes. But that front will be on it's way out through the morning, and the rest of our Wednesday is looking pretty nice.
It'll still be breezy, but winds will gradually die down by the evening. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures still right near 50°. An even warmer day on Thursday before another system brings clouds and a few showers by the weekend. All-in-all not a bad start to March!
