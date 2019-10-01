The weather system that brought record breaking snow and cold temperatures to the region has now moved on, but in it's wake we're still dealing with some cold air, and that looks to make for another frosty start to the day on Wednesday. Like Tuesday, sunny skies are also expected across much of the Inland Northwest however, setting us up for another one of those beautiful, but crisp, autumn days.
Temperatures are also, very gradually, warming back up. Into the mid-50s by Wednesday afternoon. Still colder than normal, but warmer than it was! And we'll take that!
Our next chance for some showers looks to come as a weak system swings through Wednesday night, bringing a chance of rain showers Thursday morning. By that point temperatures should be warm enough to keep any chance for snow higher up in the mountains, and even that would be fairly light.
So for now, enjoy the sunglasses and sweatshirt weather!