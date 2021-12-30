SPOKANE, Wash. - Late in the evening on Dec. 29th, Spokane Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 6902 N. Wiscomb St. on the north side of Spokane.
Around 9:30 p.m., a fire broke out in the attic of one the buildings. One resident arrived home, saw smoke, and immediately began to pound on doors to alert his neighbors there was a fire.
When firefighters arrived, they ensured residents were evacuated and immediately set to putting out the flames, which took roughly 20 minutes. Four apartments were damaged to some degree, and two residents were treated for smoke inhalation. All residents and their pets were otherwise safely evacuated. Due to some roof damage, the complex was deemed unsafe for dwelling for 48 hours. The apartment owner has paid for a hotel for those who are temporarily displaced.
In the chilling 9 °F weather, evacuating so many people was a danger all its own, with frostbite and hypothermia possible in only a matter of moments. Spokane Transit Authority purportedly sent a bus to the scene to help keep residents and crew warm while the fire was handled.