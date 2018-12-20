Watch again

A weaker winter storm will bring the next round of snow through Thursday night.

Light accumulations are possible in the northern mountain valleys. Moderate snow is also possible on area mountain passes.

Gusty winds will also sweep the region Thursday, reaching 30-40 MPH. Strong cross winds may make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.

When it comes to holiday travel, travel impacts are likely Sunday into Christmas Eve. Snow covered roads will mean difficult driving conditions for Snoqualmie, Stevens, Loup Loup, Blewett, 4th of July, and Lookout Passes.

Looking ahead, conditions will be cooler and drier Friday and Saturday. Highs are in the 30s with lows in the 20s, along with a few mountain showers.