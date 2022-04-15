Right now, the Inland Northwest is waking up to quite a bit of April snow. Some areas across Spokane saw an accumulation of 2-3 inches overnight while over toward Idaho, areas like Hayden saw between 4-6 inches. The Winter Storm Advisory is set to expire at 8 a.m. Friday but we are not out of the woods yet. As the system subsides by Friday afternoon, we'll see the return of mixed precipitation on Saturday. This system is all about timing and temperatures. Our daytime highs are ranging in the low to mid 40s but our overnight lows are dropping below freezing turning that precipitation in some areas into snow. Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, conditions are expected to be mostly clear with a mix of sunshine and clouds however temperatures will remain below average in the upper 40s.