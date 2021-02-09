It took until mid-February, but winter is undoubtedly here, or at least it will be by Thursday.
Cold arctic air has slowly been creeping south the last few days, dropping our temperatures a little bit each afternoon this week. But the coldest is still yet to come.
After a quiet, cold Wednesday with a little bit of sunshine, an arctic cold front slides south Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall into the single digits in Spokane. Add some wind to the recipe, and it could feel-like it's well below zero both Thursday and Friday mornings.
There is also now a chance for some snow reaching Spokane by Thursday night. My suggestion? Just hang out inside for a couple of days, temperatures should start to warm closer to normal (mid-30s) next week.