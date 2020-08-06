The Washington State Department of Agriculture (DOA) is starting up a new series called #ThatIsNotAnAsianGiantHornet and the first part of the series features the Great Golden Digger Wasp.
Now, the DOA has been receiving tons of reports from people who think they're seeing Asian giant hornets, but they're actually seeing great golden digger wasps.
The difference? DOA says the great golden digger wasp isn't an aggressive wasp and that it generally minds its own business. Also, half the abdomen of the great golden digger wasp is orange and the other half is black.
On the Asian giant hornet, the black and orange or yellow stripes alternate more like tiger stripes.
So, what do you do if you see a great golden digger wasp? DOA says leave it be and be grateful you're seeing such a cool wasp!
For more information, click here.
