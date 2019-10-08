Calling all space fanatics! You can help name Saturn's new moons!
20 newly discovered moons are orbiting Saturn and The Carnegie Institution for Science is looking for help naming them.
At a news conference on Monday, scientists revealed the discovery of the moons brings the planet's total moon count to 82, which surpassed Jupiter's 79 for the most in our solar system.
Astronomers say the moons play an important role in helping us learn how planets are formed.
In the meantime, scientists are asking the public to suggest names for the new moons.
For details on how you can submit names, CLICK HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.