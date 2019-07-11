Dogs could soon be able to receive a vaccine for cancer prevention at clinical centers in Phoenix.
The treatment has been in development for 12 years and researchers say if the vaccine works, it will prevent all types of cancer in dogs before it starts.
Researchers at Arizona State University said the vaccine would cost about $100 for each dose of the vaccine.
This won't be an expensive vaccine so anybody in the world could afford to get this cancer therapy if it works," The Center of Innovations & Med Biodesign Institute Director Stephen Johnston said. "Whereas a lot of the other therapies that you hear about are very expensive."
Right now the study is just on dogs, but according to ASU researchers it's meant to be a precursor for human trials.