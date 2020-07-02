SEATTLE, Wash. - As of July 2, at least 62 fraternity house residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Washington (UW). Additionally, four students who are close contacts of residents, but don't live in the houses, have tested positive.
The Interfraternity Council, a student-led governing board of UW fraternities, reported that at least 105 residents living in 15 fraternity house have self-reported that they tested positive.
The official confirmed COVID-19 cases are listed here. Note that the total number of cases reflect only the official case reports and not the total number of cases that are self-reported.
UW Medicine responded after the reports emerged. Within 24 hours, a testing site was in place and within walking distance of the housing, and more than 430 students were tested.
