With so many other things occupying our time and minds, it's nice to get a bit of a break from Mother Nature. After our wintry weekend, our weather quickly got back to feeling like Spring, and it looks like the nice conditions continue for the rest of the week!
For Wednesday, expect another chilly morning that should warm up quickly, with plenty of sunshine, back into the 50s by the afternoon! We stay dry and temperatures keep warming up by the weekend, where several communities could reach 60s.
So in this stressful time, may I suggest a nice walk outside, as long as you're practicing social distancing of course.
