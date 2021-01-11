Atmospheric River
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
We're in for a wild 48 hours of weather as an atmospheric river once again takes aim at the Pacific Northwest. Big picture this'll bring heavy snow in the mountains tonight, steady rain in the lower elevations through Wednesday morning, and extremely mild temperatures. But potentially the biggest impact will be the WIND!
Winter Storm Warning
 
Strong winds are expected late tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. A High Wind Watch (see below) is in place for that time period where gusts COULD reach up to 65 mph! Would be a good idea to make sure you know where your flashlights are, and be prepared for the chance of power outages. Peak winds will likely be blowing early Wednesday morning, before gradually dying down by Wednesday evening.
High Wind Watch
 
As far as the rain goes, Spokane could pick up close to another inch of rainfall between tonight and Wednesday. With heavy rain and warm temperatures, flooding will also become a concern, so be on the lookout for potential flood advisories and warnings.
Total Rainfall Through Wednesday Morning
 
The atmospheric river will finally move out of our area Wednesday afternoon, and cooler/drier conditions are expected for the rest of the week.
7Day Forecast

