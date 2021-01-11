Atmospheric River Brings Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Through Wednesday
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Spokane Area and Northeast Mountains. In Idaho, Northern Panhandle, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse, Central Panhandle Mountains and Lewiston Area. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
Currently in Spokane
