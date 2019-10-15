Programming Notice
Atmospheric River Brings Wet Weather Rest of the Week
If you still have some leaves and branches on the ground from our storm system last week, you might want to get them cleaned up early in the day on Wednesday, because by Wednesday night the first of several rounds of wet weather will start to roll through the Pacific Northwest.
A weather phenomena, called an atmospheric river, is setting up, and it's pointed right at us. Atmospheric rivers tend to bring wet and windy weather to the region during the Fall season, and that's exactly what we're expecting. They usually bring in warmer air from the southwest as well, which means all this moisture should be rain, except for in the highest mountains peaks.
After the first wave arrives Wednesday night, there will be a chance for showers around the Spokane area each day through the weekend. The wind will also start to pick up on Thursday, with gusts around 25mph also possible each day through the weekend. Lots of the leaves in the trees may be on the ground by the start of next week!
To be honest...after our last couple of wintry weather systems, some true Fall weather might be nice!
