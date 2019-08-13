You have heard the saying, "An apple a day will keep the doctor away," but a new study suggests it may also help you live longer.
Australian researchers followed over 53,000 Danes for 23 years while studying their dietary habits.
Those who regularly consumed flavonoid-rich foods, such as apples, were less likely to die from heart disease or cancer and the protective effect of these foods appeared to be strongest for those at a high risk of chronic diseases due to smoking of heavy drinking
The experts say one apple, a cup of tea, three and a half ounces of both blueberries and broccoli would do the trick.