A messy round of winter weather has been working it's way through the Inland Northwest since Tuesday afternoon with snow, rain and freezing rain all reported in our area. That's contributing to some very slick roads around the Inland Northwest for the Wednesday morning commute.
Temperatures will surge into the 40s through the rest of Wednesday, as scattered rain showers continue off an on. That should start to help melt the snow and ice.
This system will all be moving out of here Thursday morning, after which we're expecting a dry and mild stretch of weather, with temperatures in the 40s, lasting into the middle of next week!
Stay safe out there!
-Blake