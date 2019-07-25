Fans of hot summer weather must be overjoyed that it has seemingly finally arrived! After cooler than normal temperatures dominated much of early July, the back half has been warming up! And we're looking at another hot day on Friday with sunshine all day long and 90°+ temperatures by the afternoon! Pick your favorite lake and jump in! (Just make sure it's not one of the lakes with active algae blooms)
The one concern in the forecast is another cold front that is set to arrive Friday night and Saturday morning. It's expected to be a dry cold front (no rain or thunderstorms) but it will kick up the wind and bring another round of dangerous fire conditions. First in Central Washington Friday evening, where winds could gust to 40mph! The wind will start to pick up in Spokane Saturday morning and peak in the afternoon, with gusts reaching about 30mph.
With hot, dry conditions in place and heading right into the hottest part of the year, any breezy day is concerning. And we could see a few more over the next week. But aside from that enjoy plenty of sunshine and "normal" temperatures in the mid-80s!
-Blake