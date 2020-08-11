Across the country, school districts are preparing for the beginning of school, whatever that may look like, whether it be online only, in person or a hybrid. Some districts experiencing shortages of employees.
Amidst all of this, Coeur d'Alene School District is looking to hire eight new bus drivers.
They are looking to replace five drivers, and fill three new positions created this year with boundary changes.
CDA Schools said that this is normal during this time of year, they always have drivers retire or leave for another job.
CDA Schools said that no matter the decision the school district decides about what school is going to look like this fall, that the drivers will still have a lot to do.
They said, for example, the bus drivers helped with lunch deliveries in the Spring, which served thousands of students each day.
They also said that their duties would change based on which risk level Kootenai County is at the time.
The phases or risk levels being "green" minimal risk, "yellow" moderate risk, and "orange or red" being critical.
During the orange and yellow phases and during the mask mandate students and drivers will be in masks. Also during those stages, seating will be assigned by groups of families, as well as fewer students on the buses during the orange phase.
But no matter what stage we are in, CDA Schools said the bus driver has a huge impact on the kids.
"It's a special kind of position, they are the first person that the kids see in the morning and the last during the school day, we are fortunate to have some really great employees driving bus for us," said Scott Maben with CDA Schools. "We would love to add some more friendly faces to our fleet."
If you would like to apply visit their website here.
