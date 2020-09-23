SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Following the announcement that Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz supports the return of K-2 students to in-person learning in area schools, Central Valley School District's school board has voted in favor of bringing students back.
During a special board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Central Valley School District (CVSD) Superintendent Ben Small outlined the plan for bringing early learners back to class.
According to Small, kindergarten students will be the first to return to their classrooms starting on Monday, Oct. 5. These students will be coming back under a phased-in approach, which means that classes would be staggered based on the day of the week.
Half of the kindergarten students would attend in-person classes Monday while the other half would attend on Tuesday. Then, the full class would meet in-person on Wednesday, according to Small.
After a two-week period, CV and local health officials would determine whether it's safe to start bringing 1st graders back to in-person classes under the same phased-in approach.
Small noted that if families are not comfortable with their kindergartners returning to in-person classes on Oct. 5, they will work with them to come up with a virtual alternative. Families in this situation are encouraged to reach out to their principals.
Currently, there are about 770 kindergartners whose families have elected for them to return to in-person learning once it's available.
During the phased-in process, Small said that the district will continue working with Lutz to make sure that metrics aren't changing negatively.
"The virus is still here, it is still something that is among us," Small said.
Small also noted that under this new plan, masks will continue to be required for students. While there won't be any wiggle room when it comes to the mask requirement, Small said that schools will be working to make sure that younger students are able to take mask breaks. Counselors will also be available for individual students who are struggling with the mask rule.
In addition, CV will hold webinars every Wednesday before each new phase in the reopening plan. These webinars will allow staff to help make sure parents have everything they need to feel comfortable sending their students back to in-person classes.
