Spokane Valley, WA- More students in the Inland Northwest are returning back to the classroom.
At Thursday nights special school board meeting, the Central Valley School district approved grades 7-12 transition to an A/B hybrid model of in-person learning beginning March 1st.
The A/B hybrid model means students can return to school in person, twice per week.
Groups in the A cohort can return to school on Monday and Tuesday, and groups on the B cohort would be Thursday and Friday.
The alternative option is cohort A attending in person learning Monday and Friday, and cohort B attending in person learning Tuesday and Thursday.
Wednesday both cohorts will a remote on-line learning.