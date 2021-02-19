Central Valley Logo

Spokane Valley, WA- More students in the Inland Northwest are returning back to the classroom. 

At Thursday nights special school board meeting, the Central Valley School district approved grades 7-12 transition to an A/B hybrid model of in-person learning beginning March 1st. 

The A/B hybrid model means students can return to school in person, twice per week. 

Groups in the A cohort can return to school on Monday and Tuesday, and groups on the B cohort would be Thursday and Friday. 

The alternative option is cohort A attending in person learning Monday and Friday, and cohort B attending in person learning Tuesday and Thursday. 

Wednesday both cohorts will a remote on-line learning. 

