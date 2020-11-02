UPDATE 11/23/2020:
Around 100 Central Valley High School students and parents protested outside of CVHS Monday morning asking for in-person learning.
Talking with students, the organizers say they're watching surrounding districts have hybrid schedules, and would like a chance to have the same opportunities.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Students told our reporter that learning from a computer is not preparing them for college, and depression rates are rising among teens. Central Valley is allowing 2nd graders to return to in-person learning this week, but high schoolers say they're worried their turn for in-person classes will never come.
SPOKANE, Wash- Central Valley School District will allow second-graders in all elementary schools, to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
The Central Valley School District said on their website they have been in consultation with Spokane Regional Health District and they continue to support phasing methods.
They will begin a phased A/B approach with half of the second graders in on Wednesday and the other half in on Thursday, with all second graders attending in person on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Central Valley School District says the details for specific schools on what the A/B schedule will look like, will be coming later this week.
Buses will run at 50% capacity for social distancing. They are asking parents to transport their children to school if possible.
A parent question and answer zoom will take place Monday, November 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. You can follow this link for more.
Seniors and Students at Central Valley High School have organized a protest to take place earlier on November 2, 2020.
Students posted to Snapchat and Facebook that they will be meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Their hope is the protest will lead to “getting [their] last year together and to have sports season played.”
We will update this with more when it's available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.