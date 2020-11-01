Central Valley Seniors to protest as district continues phased approach for second-graders

SPOKANE, Wash- Central Valley School District will allow second-graders in all elementary schools, to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
The Central Valley School District said on their website they have been in consultation with Spokane Regional Health District and they continue to support phasing methods.
They will begin a phased A/B approach with half of the second graders in on Wednesday and the other half in on Thursday, with all second graders attending in person on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Central Valley School District says the details for specific schools on what the A/B schedule will look like, will be coming later this week.
Buses will run at 50% capacity for social distancing. They are asking parents to transport their children to school if possible.
A parent question and answer zoom will take place Monday, November 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. You can follow this link for more.
Seniors and Students at Central Valley High School have organized a protest to take place earlier on November 2, 2020.
Students posted to Snapchat and Facebook that they will be meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Their hope is the protest will lead to “getting [their] last year together and to have sports season played.”
We will update this with more when it's available.
