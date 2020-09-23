SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools and Central Valley School District will both be holding school board meetings to discuss possible changes to their reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.
For Central Valley (CV), the meeting comes a day after the district announced that seven COVID-19 cases had been reported from schools in its jurisdiction.
"At tonight's meeting I will review and discuss modifications to the plan for a phased-in approach to returning to in-person learning and teaching in our schools," CV Superintendent Ben Small said in a memo.
Agenda items for Spokane Public Schools (SPS) also include moving forward in plans for phasing younger students back into in-person instruction based on new guidance from public health officials.
"District leadership will provide an update on phasing discussions and recommendations for moving forward based on the COVID-19 conditions in Spokane County. This conversation will be focused on kindergarten," according to an SPS staff email.
Both meetings are scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. You can watch the Spokane Public Schools meeting live on KHQ.com.
Information on how to participate can be found below:
Register for Spokane Public Schools' digital board meeting HERE. Zoom information will be emailed an hour before the meeting.
Participants can join Central Valley School District's online board meeting HERE.
