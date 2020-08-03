CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Public Schools (CPS) is adding to the growing list of Spokane-area school districts that will begin the next school year with distance learning.
CPS announced the news on Monday, August 3, following recommendations from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, who said “Based on our rates, the existing science regarding COVID-19, and school reopening, I strongly recommend beginning the year in remote/continuous learning for all students. Consider in-person learning for those who have special health or education needs that cannot be delivered through remote learning.”
Based on the new guidance, CPS decided to join Spokane Public Schools and Central Valley School District in turning to an online model to start the year.
"This is very difficult news to share as I know our students need and want to be in school and back on campus," the district said.
Instead, students will be beginning in Stage Three of the district's reopening plan, which implements modified hybrid learning.
Under this plan, "all students participate in distance learning. Students in the greatest need of additional support (furthest from educational justice) as identified through an agreed upon set of criteria to participate onsite with some in-person instruction."
The district will be holding a webinar to provide additional information to parents and guardians on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:00 p.m.
