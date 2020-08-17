COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Public Schools will officially open the school year with a hybrid model involving some in-person instruction and some remote instruction.
The CdA Schools Board of Trustees voted to have the district start in the "orange category," indicating a moderate COVID-19 risk level and implementing a blended learning model. The BOT also voted to delay the first day of school until Sep. 14.
Under the blended-learning model, students will attend school in person two consecutive days during a week, and go to remote instruction the other three school days.
CdA Schools plans to put students with last names begin with A-K attending class in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the L-Z groups attending on Thursdays and Fridays. CdA Schools says it can accommodate families with children that have different last names so they can remain on the same schedule.
The district says the decision for blended learning was based on recent data/trends of COVID-19 in Kootenai County as well as projections from the Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health.
Officials are hopeful to at some point recommend a shift to the minimal-risk level (yellow) where students would be able to attend school in person five days a week, provided community risk level supports that change.
