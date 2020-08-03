Coeur d'Alene Public Schools aiming for students to attend classes in person under proposed plan

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Public Schools has announced its proposed plan for the 2020-21 school year. Under the proposition, students will attend classes in person as long as it's safe to do so.
According to a notice from CdA Schools, the plan to have students in school will depend on the status of COVID-19 in the community. At times, it may be decided that it's too risky to have all students in school at the same time.
If that becomes the case, the district will switch to blended learning, which is a mix of classroom and distance learning. During this phase, students would be in classrooms two days a week (Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday) and use technology at home to continue their learning the other three days.
If the community begins to experience a high level of coronavirus activity that makes in-person learning too risky, the district will activate distance learning, which will include full-time online instruction for the duration of the heightened risk.
"Having routines you can depend on is important for your home life and the success of your children, and we hope to curtail disruptions and change our operations only when absolutely necessary," the district said.
With a little more than five weeks before school is set to begin, CdA Schools said the current status of the virus in the community is a moderate risk, edging closer to substantial risk. Based on conversations with health officials, the district believes it will be able to announce the risk category of the community and the learning model for the first week of school by the week of August 17.
The announcement of the proposed plan came after the district conducted a survey for families that asked what they would like to see during the new school year.
When asked if they supported students being back in school full time with social distancing and face coverings required, the majority of parents (34.6%) strongly opposed the statement.
