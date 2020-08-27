COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With the first day of school on the horizon, Coeur d'Alene Public Schools (CDA Schools) is considering a new mask policy for the district and it's looking for public comments.
According to CDA Schools, the proposed mask policy addresses opportunities for safely taking mask breaks during school days. The policy also addresses accommodations for individuals with certain medical conditions or disabilities.
Under the district's reopening plan, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks on school property while the district is operating under its orange (moderate risk) or yellow (minimal risk) categories.
The mask policy states, in part, that "students may remove masks on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs and other activities such as recess, physical education class and similar activities..."
The Board of Trustees will be discussing the proposed policy in a special board meeting on Monday, August 31, at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be conducted over Zoom and there won't be an additional comment period during the meeting itself.
However, public comments are welcome and can be submitted to pwestberg@cdaschools.org. Comments are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. Public comments will be forwarded to the trustees immediately after the deadline.
The proposed policy notes as follows:
"This Policy, and the requirements for students, employees and visitors wearing Masks, shall apply at all times when Masks are required by the conditions outlined in the approved CDA Public Schools Reopening Plan (the “Plan”). The Plan requires Masks be worn by all students, staff and visitors while the District is in a Category of Yellow, Orange and Red.
Students:
When required by the Plan, all students in kindergarten through the 12th grade shall be required to wear a Mask (defined below) (a) while attending school or a school function in any school building, facility or other area of district-owned property, and (b) when riding in school-provided transportation. This policy applies to students waiting outside school buildings before and after school. Students shall wear Masks at all times except for the following:
Exceptions:
Students may remove Masks for eating or drinking; Students may remove Masks on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs and other activities such as recess, physical education class and other similar activities, and as determined by the Superintendent or designee, in which case appropriate social distancing measures will be utilized
If you don't wear a mask if you are a student:
Students who refuse to wear a Mask at school or at a school function under this Policy shall be required to leave the school grounds consistent with Board Policy 3255 on student dress. Students who refuse to wear a Mask on a school bus will be subject to the Transportation Department’s Behavior Discipline Plan
For Employees:
When required by the Plan, all employees of the Coeur d’Alene School District shall be required to wear a Mask while attending school or a school function in any school building, facility or other area of district-owned property. Employees shall wear Masks at all times except for the following:
Reasonable accommodations to the application of this Policy may be approved by the Superintendent or designee, on a case-by-case basis, in situations where an employee has a documented medical condition provided by a doctor physician; or
Employees may remove Masks for specific instructional needs and other activities, as determined by the Superintendent or designee, on a case-by-case basis, in which case the employee will utilize appropriate social distancing measures.
Employee Discipline:
Employees who refuse to wear a Mask at school or at a school function under this Policy shall be subject to violation of Board Policy 5270 Personal Conduct and state laws regarding the evaluation of employee contracts."
