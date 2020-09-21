COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Public Schools will be remaining in the "Orange" category, which means risk of COVID-19 transmission remains moderate.
The district held a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, to review the district's operating risk level.
Several board members said they went into the meeting thinking they would be moving into the "Yellow" category, which indicates a minimal risk. However, due to new data from the Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health, the board decided to decline the motion to vote on a change.
The Panhandle Health District reported that Kootenai County has been stable in the yellow category for the last two weeks. They said the positivity rate is 5.8% in the area.
For a look at which schools in the area have reported COVID-19 cases among staff and students, take a look at this map:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.