COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene School District will be transitioning into the "Yellow" category on Monday, meaning all students will be in-person five days a week.
The district is currently in the "Orange" category, with two days in-person and the rest online.
"We've seen a lot of enthusiasm around this, because we know that it's an important step to getting back to school as it should be," said Scott Maben with CDA Schools.
The district will still be having the same precautions that were in place in the "Orange" category as they move to "Yellow."
CDA Schools said students will be required to wear masks, social distancing when appropriate, emphasizing hand washing, and schools will be using bigger spaces in buildings to help with social distancing.
"Having full classrooms again definitely poses challenges as we continue to take the precautions against the spread of coronavirus," said Maben.
Some students will be staying fully online, Maben said 1,100 students in the district are fully enrolled in eSchool.
Due to some students being enrolled in eSchool and a couple hundred students that have left the district, Maben said that there will be less students inside the classroom now then there were this time last year.
Maben said that no matter the category that they are in, they are taking this all very seriously to ensure a safe learning environment.
"We are still taking this all very seriously, we are going to take this one week at a time and reinforce all the health ans safety measures that we have put into effect this year," said Maben.
