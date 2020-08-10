Monday night the Deer Park School Board approved two plans that give parents the option to have their student learn remotely or in-person.
Deer Park Superintendent Travis Hanson detailed the two options during the School Board meeting:
- In-Person learning delivered in a rotating schedule. Students will be divided into two groups attending school two days one week and three days the next. Days when students are not attending in-person are considered school days and each school will clearly communicate learning expectations and structures for instructional support.
- Students in need of additional in-person service may have the ability to attend on a more normal four or five-day schedule.
- Remote/distance learning delivered in a fully online model, using Deer Park teachers dedicated to providing a robust and engaging learning experience for students using proven remote learning tools.
- The experience will offer both teacher-led online experiences and activities as well as solo learning structures allowing students to access and complete assignments/tasks on a more flexible schedule.
Superintendent Travis Hanson said they expect 15 to 20 percent of students to learn remotely.
During the meeting, Superintendent Travis Hanson said that it is important for the Deer Park School District to offer in-person/hybrid learning for rural families who lack viable connectivity options and are unable to access opportunities for distance learning.
Hanson said that they will implement enhanced safety and cleaning protocols such as disinfecting each night after students and staff leave.
Even with students returning in the hybrid model, all athletics and after-school programs will be suspended.
