Parents, students and teachers in the Deer Park School District will have a clear idea of what their school year will look like on Monday after the School Board is expected to vote on a leaning model.
Superintendent Travis W. Hanson told KHQ he will present two learning options to the Board of Directors on Monday.
One learning option will be a hybrid online and in-person model with a rotating schedule so all students K-12 will have the opportunity to attended class. The students would be splits into "A Group" and "B Group."
The second option is a fully remote, socially distant, learning model.
Hanson said if the Board of Directors approves the two options, parents will get to pick which plan they want their child to participate in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.