SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Central Valley School District has joined the growing list of districts to report COVID-19 cases among staff and students in its schools. However, the district's classes remain online.
In total, there have been seven confirmed cases in CV schools reported in the last two weeks and 18 close contacted cases identified.
Central Valley School District remains on a virtual learning plan, which means only staff members and special education students will be in-person.
Due to privacy concerns, a district spokesperson would not confirm if the cases had been confirmed in special education students or teachers.
CV has an online dashboard to keep track of current cases and close contacts, which can be viewed HERE.
Here is a breakdown of which CV schools have identified cases or close contacts:
Liberty Lake Elementary School:
- Confirmed Cases: 0
- Close Contacts: 1
Ponderosa Elementary School:
- Confirmed Cases: 2
- Close Contacts 2
South Pines Elementary School:
- Confirmed Cases: 2
- Close Contacts 4
Sunrise Elementary:
- Confirmed Cases: 0
- Close Contacts 1
North Pines Middle School:
- Confirmed Cases: 0
- Close Contacts: 2
Selkirk Middle School:
Confirmed Cases: 2
Close Contacts: 8
Central Valley Virtual Learning Center
Confirmed Cases: 1
Close Contacts: 0
