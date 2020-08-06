The East Valley School District is joining the Mead School District in moving to a hybrid model this fall.
According to East Valley Superintendent Kelly Shea, the school board voted in favor of a model that would have some kids in the classroom, others online, and then switching during the week.
Shea said he is working on a letter to staff and parents with the particulars of what is decided.
That letter will be sent out sometime Friday morning.
