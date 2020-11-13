With kids going back to school, Friday night the East Valley School District has become the first locally to pull the plug on district-wide in-person learning entirely.
The math is simple, a rise in Covid-19 cases equals more exposures in the community.
"The likelihood for anyone to be exposed to anyone that might be a-symptomatic for example increased based on the numbers, that includes, teachers, parents, students staff. That is not unique to the schools, but the schools is something we are following very closely because of the hard work that has gone into bringing our students back," interim Health Officer, Dr. Frank Velasquez stated in a press conference Friday morning.
The East Valley School District is feeling the effects of that exposure.
With 53 staff members currently in quarantine, along with more than 200 students, the district says they were unequipped to run their classrooms, So they're stopping in-person classes for the next two weeks.
While other schools are also facing staff shortages, the interim Spokane health officer, Dr. Frank Velasquez, says going fully online may not be what's best for every district.
"Because all of the plans are a little bit different, they are specific to the schools and district, we have to apply the knowledge and learnings from one each one very specifically, it's hard to say there is a magic- specific number we are going to say 'okay that's it, we go' we look at each one individually," said Dr. Velasquez.
It's just not the East Valley school district that's implementing changes.
The Mead School District is now moving middle and high schoolers back to four days of in-person learning, with remote learning on Fridays.
Venture High School in Coeur D'Alene is also going completely online for the next two weeks.
East valley Superintendent, Kelly Shea, says these are tough decisions, especially because of how much they impact the kids.
"I think it impacts all of us, there isn't an opportunity for them to make this up," Shea said.
Kelly Shea also said their contract tracing shows no cases have come from being at school, they've all come from outside events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.