Tuesday night the Mead School District discussed elementary school plans for the fall including mask enforcement, isolation rooms and why the school year was delayed.
During the meeting, Mead Superintendent Shawn Woodward was very serious about all students being required to wear a mask despite a parent's view on mask-wearing.
Woodward said, "as of today, every student will wear a mask."
Woodward said disciplinary actions will be taken if a student refuses to wear a mask.
"We will have students and staff infected with COVID at some point and we need to have a plan in place for when that happens," Woodward said.
Each school will have an isolation room for when a student begins showing COVID-19 symptoms during the day. The student would remain isolated until their parent could pick them up.
Woodward said if a student or teacher tests positive, the entire class will be quarantined and instruction will be moved online.
"I did not believe we could pull off nearly as well without the two-week buffer," Woodward said.
The district is still working on finding solutions to normal school activities like P.E., going to the library, recess and music classes.
Woodward said they are working on finding ways to make recess more organized by having structured activities and more supervision.
The Mead School District said they do not yet know how many students will return in-person. They said parents will receive a link on Thursday to decide on what is best for their student. The decision will be needed by the school district on Monday.
Mead is hosting a second webinar Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. for secondary education.
