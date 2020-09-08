RATHDRUM, Idaho — Kids are back in the classroom in the Lakeland School District. They began the school year Tuesday, September 8, in their ‘yellow’ phase, which is essentially a modified traditional schedule.
Parents near Twin Lakes elementary said the positive energy outside the schools Tuesday morning was contagious.
“During drop off, it was amazing to see all of the smiles on every kid’s faces,” said parent Kaylin Hutchinson. “The excitement could be seen with the teachers, students, and parents.”
The Lakeland School District was originally going to do a combination of in-person and virtually learning, but announced in late August that they would be welcoming students back five days a week.
“I was thrilled to bring my son back to all the wonderful teachers at Twin Lakes Elementary today,” Hutchinson said. “I am pleased to see that the Lakeland School District and TLE are taking every measure to ensure our kids are safe and healthy through the school year.”
Students will go to class in-person Monday through Friday with a one-hour early release each day. Masks will be recommended when social distancing isn't possible, but they won't be mandatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.