CHENEY, Wash. - As Eastern Washington University shifts to a mostly-online quarter in the fall, the school announced it will strictly be online following the Thanksgiving break.
EWU officials say this is in order to minimize potential health-related disruptions to instruction while maintaining attentiveness to public health concerns. The decision is expected to impact a small number of students as most courses will be offered online as part of EWU's Max Flex approach this fall.
Any courses or labs approved for in-person instruction would no longer meet in person following the holiday, and final exams would also be conducted online.
“This follows EWU’s pattern during the pandemic of keeping the health and safety of our campus community at the forefront of everything we do,” says interim President David May. “We made this decision after consulting with our own faculty public health experts as well as local health officials. By limiting in-person interactions, we will mitigate the possible transmission of infection and allow us the best possible start-up environment for faculty and students in winter quarter and spring semester."
The Thanksgiving break is scheduled for Nov. 25-27, and classes would resume entirely online on Monday, Nov. 30.
EWU says this decision will help limit travel to and from Cheney following Thanksgiving, although students living in campus housing can still come back after the holiday break if they choose. Students will also get continued access to services after the holiday break to help support online instruction and finals week.
The EWU Athletic Department recently made the decision to postpone fall sports indefinitely.
EWU broke down the following schedules for quarter and semester classes meeting in person:
- In-person instruction for quarterly courses runs Sept. 23 – Nov. 24. The last day of instruction is Dec. 4 with final exams scheduled for Dec. 7 – 10 (online).
- In-person instruction for semester courses runs Aug. 24 – Nov. 20. The last day of instruction is Dec.11 with final exams scheduled for Dec. 14 – 17 (online).
