Eastern Washington Universities tuition will be rising amidst going back to school online
 
EWU's tuition will be rising 2.4 percent in the fall and students are not too happy about it.
 
"It sucks, I have to do everything on my own but I have to pay more," said Tung, a student at EWU.
 
Intermin president of EWU, David May, said that he understands his frustration. May said that they do not like raising tuition but it is something they had to do.
 
"The unfortunate reality is that our costs continue to rise as well," said May. "We are subject to the same economic forces as a private business."
 
Those costs include overhead for campus maintenance such as, labor, utilities, as well as bond payments for some recently constructed buildings.
 
But students aren't seeing that, they are seeing empty classrooms and learning through a screen, which is where they feel like they have been jipped.
 
"Ask the students what we truly need, the students are the ones paying for this education, and if we are paying for this education and not getting it, it feels like we are getting jipped," said Alysha Kray, a student at EWU.
 
Students have started to see the screen that they are learning from, they see as a barrier from their teachers.
 
"You'll express to them what you need and what you're struggling with, and they will reply with a bland answer that doesn't explain or answer anything," said Kray. "There is a big disconnect between students and teachers."
 
May said that the teachers and facility feel their pain. He said that they value the face-to-face interaction with students just as much as the students do.
 
I wish I had a better answer that we have to get through this together, but I don't, we have to get through this together," said May.

