SPOKANE, Wash. - After months without school, families with Spokane Public Schools (SPS) are gearing up to send kids back to class...kinda.
Kids will head to their virtual classrooms starting on Monday, Sept. 14. What's it going to look like?
SPS has put together the following information to help make sure students and families are ready for the 2020-21 school year:
Real-Time Learning Begins Monday
On Monday, Sept. 14, real-time remote instruction begins for all SPS students K-12. Students should be ready for the day and logged in to their computer by 8:25 a.m. Need tech help? Check these resources for answers:
- District Laptop: Power On and Connecting to Wi-Fi
- District Laptop: Logging In
- Log in to Clever
- Microsoft Teams on District Laptop
- Microsoft Teams on Personal Device
- More on Microsoft Teams: Family Guide to Teams, Teams meetings, Teams Assignments
- Tech Tools: Adobe apps and PDF, email, and more
Internet Access
Families that qualify for the free and reduced-price meal program have the option of district-funded internet service through Comcast. Families that don't have home internet and requested additional information have already been contacted by the district. SPS should be ready to provide Xfinity activation codes to families by early next week. There are a limited supply of hotspots for students that may require mobility. If you have not been contacted you can apply HERE.
Free Student Meals
All children 18 and younger can get free meals through Dec. 31, 2020. SPS's new five-day meal kits will be available starting Monday, Sept. 14. Families are asked to fill out a preorder form by Thursday so SPS can make sure they have enough meal kits ready.
New Clever Family Portal
New this year is the Clever Family Portal. Clever is a digital hub of academic resources for students while learning from home, or when at school. The Family Portal allows you to help your student log in, access important resources, and coming soon, communicate with your student’s teachers. You should have received an email from Clever.com for each of your students with your invitation to sign up for the Family Portal. If you didn’t receive the email, please check your spam folder or contact your school to make sure we have your current email address.
Reopening Resources
Information and resources are available on the SPS website. Check the Back to School 2020 page for tech support, safety training videos, school supply lists and more.
Health Check for Students
State officials are requiring that all students complete a daily health check prior to attending schools for in-person instruction to ensure they do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. SPS has developed a simple online Health Check form for families to complete prior to students attending school. If a student will be entering a school building to receive in-person instruction, parent/guardians need to take their student’s temperature as part of the health check protocols. For more information, watch this short training video on the Health Check, or this video specifically for secondary students.
District Communication
Moving forward, there will be weekly communication provided by individual teachers and schools. SPS will continue to provide key district-wide updates as guidance from public health officials is closely monitored. SPS's goal will be to transition to in-person instruction as soon as possible pending guidance from public health officials. Phasing students into schools will likely begin with the youngest students and happen based on detailed plans and preparations that were made over the summer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.