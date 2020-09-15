MEAD, Wash. - For the first time in the Mead School District's 104-year history, classes were canceled because of air quality. KHQ talked with Mead Superintendent Shawn Woodward, who said that this is also the first time the first day of school has ever had to be delayed.
Mead was set to welcome K-5 students back into the classroom on Monday, Sept. 14, but air quality in the hazardous range forced them to cancel that plan. They also couldn't start remotely because they felt it wasn't safe to have students and parents outside picking up the Chromebooks they'll use to learn online. (Students were supposed to pick up their Chromebooks on the first day of school.)
So, the first day was pushed to Tuesday but smoke from the dozens of wildfires burning across the West coast continued to impact air quality, forcing them to remain closed on Tuesday as well. So when will classes begin?
"It's not likely that tomorrow [Wednesday] will be safe," said Woodward." And maybe not even Thursday. We're hoping for Friday."
