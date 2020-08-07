On Friday, the Freeman School District announced their plans for the 2020 - 2021 school year will be predominantly virtual.
The Freeman School District said their model will include small groups of students on campus.
- P-2 small group of students on campus
- Possibility of small group for students with special needs and high-risk students on campus
- Grades 3-12 would begin virtually
The Freeman SD said they are focused on minimizing risk for every member of the Freeman community and we remain dedicated to providing an optimal learning opportunity for students and a safe teaching environment for staff.
