SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the announcement that classes for Spokane Public Schools will be starting off online for the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Adam Swinyard addressed some of the questions posed by families in response.
Swinyard started off by noting that while the district will continue to follow the guidance of health officials, it was not the news they wanted to hear.
"We are heartbroken and grieving," Swinyard said. "This is a very hard day for our community. It's a hard day for our kids. It's a hard day for staff."
Swinyard then moved into addressing questions from the community:
Q: Was there any leeway in waiting a few more weeks to make a decision like Coeur d'Alene Public Schools has?
A: Swinyard said that SPS is going off of the direction of public health officials. COVID-19 is a public health issue that also continues to remain very fluid. What they thought was going to happen a month and a half ago is now different.
Q: How will laptop distribution and connectivity work?
A: Swinyard referenced back to the spring when SPS had a check out by request model for laptop distribution. That model will be extended for the fall to now include checking out a laptop to every student so that SPS knows that everyone has a computer that can support learning plans. The district will work with families that request assistance with accessing the internet and help them connect with community resources. More information on that process will be distributed to families in the coming days.
Q: How may hours a day will students be required to participate in distance learning and how will grading work?
A: SPS is still working on the time frame for providing a real-time learning model while also being thoughtful of how much time students are spending in front of a screen. Swinyard said that, potentially, classes could begin with 10-15 minutes of live instruction from a teacher before they are moved into small groups where the teacher is still available if needed. Class could then be brought back for some form of live final instruction.
The district is also working on considering the need for students at the elementary level to get up and move around or go outside. The district is also still working on structures to implement that need.
Q: Are there any updates on where childcare sites might be and how students might be able to use them?
A: Swinyard said that SPS recognizes that the impact to childcare is significant. The district is working with community partners to develop a list of options for families in the coming days. They are also hoping to utilize their own Express Childcare program to offer childcare. More information on these options will also be available soon.
Q: The plan references "limited in-person instruction for small groups of students" which groups will that be available for?
A: SPS is still in the process of evaluating the guidance provided by public health officials and asking follow up questions. The district hopes that they will be able to serve as many kids as possible in small group settings. They are also working with special education families to make sure students who need support get it. In short, the district hopes to have as many small, in-person groups as possible and help kids stay more connected and have a better experience than in the spring.
Q: Will families who chose remote learning be able to change their mind down the road if that becomes possible?
A: Swinyard said that the district will be planning for an eventual return to school. Parents who chose the option to continue virtual learning even when buildings reopen will be able to change their mind as long as space allows.
Q: Will the district's plan require a vote by the school board?
A: The school board will finalize the plan for the start of school in the fall. This will involve approval of the distance learning plan and the in person plan. Once that happens, the plan will be sent to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Q: What will things look like for parents who decide they don't want their kids returning to school?
A: Some parents have expressed the desire to keep students home, according to Swinyard. They do have the option to participate in SPS's full distance learning program and many have been excited about that. Those students will be able to return to in-person learning if they would like as space allows.
Q: How should parents talk to their kids about not returning to school this fall?
A: "We're all grieving," Swinyard said. "This is not the day and this is not the news that any of us wanted." However, Swinyard said that it's important for the adults to stand together for the kids because not going back is going to be a painful process for many of them. Parents are welcome to reach out to the district for help and advice having those conversations. In the meantime, it's important to be positive, optimistic and celebrate the good things instead of the bad.
Q: What will attendance look like? What happens to attendance if a student's internet goes out?
A: The district is going to be flexible and understanding when it comes to attendance. However, being present and participating will be an expectation. If something happens beyond a student's control, that will be taken into consideration.
Q: Does the timeline for how long distance learning will be in effect remain indefinite for the time being?
A: SPS will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with health officials. Some more detailed information about the guidance will be coming in the upcoming days, which will offer more information about when schools might be able to reopen.
