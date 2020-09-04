PULLMAN, WA- Police in Pullman are investigating after someone hacked a Zoom meeting during 8th grade band class at Lincoln Middle School.
The Pullman Police Department say the students were watching the meeting online when suddenly a video of bestiality started playing.
A parent who contacted KHQ said someone came into the video, started cursing, blasting rap music, and then took over the video feed.
The Superintendent of Pullman School district confirmed that the class experienced a "zoom-bombing". He also confirmed the teacher had all the safety protocols in place and that the class was password protected.
The district instructional technology staff is investigating to see how the hacker was able to gain access to the class.
KHQ is working on getting more details about this. We will have our full story tonight at 6 PM.
