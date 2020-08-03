SPOKANE, Wash. - As kids across the region prepare to head back to school, things may look a little different.
Spokane Public Schools officials - the director of health, the director of safety, and the associate superintendent - say it's their priority that staff stay safe and healthy while giving great care to students, but there are things parents and caregivers can do at home now to help students be ready on day one for what's going to be different.
They say showing your student what a high touch item is and how to avoid touching or make a difference in the spread of germs.
According to Spokane Public Schools, a good rule of thumb is to keep hands in pockets when moving through the classroom and the hallways.
If students don’t have pockets, they could keep their hands clasped together, or tucked inside long sleeves to assist with handrails while using stairs, etc.
They also say that training your student now on PPE will help it become a natural part of their day.
Start using the masks at home, kids can start spending some extended time in masks during August, it will acclimate them to this practice for the start of school.
It's also helpful to show them how to wear a mask, and to remind them not to touch it too much while they are wearing it.
Right now Spokane Public Schools says washing hands is another skill that kids can learn this summer—make sure to wash both sides of the hands, between fingers, under fingernails, and up the wrist. Putting a stamp on the hand and asking them to scrub it off is a fun way to learn to wash well.
If the community wants to support students by way of PPE you can purchase masks or donate cloth face coverings for students to community agencies who collect donations for the back-to-school supplies and backpack donation programs for families that are in need.
Spokane Public Schools says school nurses will be fully equipped with the appropriate PPE at the start of the school year.
