As several school districts in the Inland Northwest move forward to allow in-person learning in schools, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz pointed to recent data showing COVID-19 cases surging among young people.
Almost 100,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July, according to a new analysis by the American Academy of Pediatrics brought up by Lutz.
“I was a little concerned last week when I heard a comment made by a parent that ‘it’s worth the risk. It’s worth the risk to have my kid back in school,’” Dr. Lutz said. “And I guess my question is: it’s worth the risk to whom? It’s worth the risk to your child? It’s worth the risk to your family? It’s worth the risk to the other children in the class, in the school, in the community?”
Lutz said one of the challenges is the potential of COVID-19 spreading, or if a student displays symptoms of COVID-19. Lutz said that requires the student to stay home for at least 10 days, or get a negative test result without a fever for 72 hours.
Lutz said many of those symptoms are also displayed in the common cold and flu, meaning that even if a student doesn’t have COVID-19, classes could potentially be shut down if symptoms are shown.
“My concern, and I think the concern of others in public health, is such a disruption for young people when they’re back in school… is very challenging,” Lutz said.
Lutz also said there isn’t much national data/evidence on how to properly open schools safely for in-person learning. He said international data suggests schools are not ready to incorporate in-person learning.
“When schools (outside the U.S.) were allowed and able to come back safely, you had a very low incidence of disease and you also continued to perform all of the physical distancing, the masking the hygiene that we’re recommending… Where we are right now is significantly greater than what was recommended. I stand by my recommendations and those of my other colleagues across the state. We base our recommendations on the science of COVID-19, while fully acknowledging the broader public health implications for young people,” Lutz said.
Mead School District and East Valley School District are currently planning to move forward with two options for parents: a hybrid in-person and online learning.
“I applaud those who have followed the guidance. I think, again, it’ll be challenging, but I do express concern that allowing children to come back to school full time when we have high rates of disease in our community will be challenging going forward,” Lutz said.
If an outbreak were to occur, Lutz acknowledged the possibility of ordering specific schools and/or classes to be quarantined.
“If and when an outbreak occurs, we do have actual statutes which allow us to address those outbreaks,” Lutz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.