Lakeland Joint School District cancels online academy for high school students due to low demand

RATHDRUM, Idaho - Due to low demand, the Lakeland Joint School District has decided to cancel its online academy program for high school students.
According to a letter sent to families, the Lakeland Online Academy (LOA) program saw a significant decline in enrollment numbers for high school students after the School Board voted to move into Yellow Operation level on Friday, August 28.
The reduction meant that the district could no longer staff the program to meet all state and district graduation requirements.
"At this point, we will not be able to provide a comprehensive high school LOA program using our own district instructors," the letter from Superintendent Becky Meyer said.
Student schedules are still active at their home high school -- Lakeland High School or Timberlake High School -- should they choose to participate in face-to-face learning. If parents wish to keep their student's learning remote, they are advised to contact their school counselor to review the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance option.
Student schedules can also be modified to accommodate a blended learning approach if students cannot attend daily classes.
"We apologize for this last minute change in our program," the letter went on to say.
The letter can be read in its entirety here:
