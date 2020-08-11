According to the Liberty School District in Spangle, the year will begin online.
The Liberty School District told KHQ that the first two weeks will be online and then students will come back to the classroom.
Students will be split into "A" group and "B" group. "A" group will go to class Monday and Tuesday while "B" group will go to class Thursday and Friday.
All students will be online on Wednesday to allow a deep clean of buildings.
