SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an email from the Mead High School principal, a member of the school's administrative team is positive for COVID-19.
The email that was sent to parents details that the rest of the administrative team is quarantining for 14-days.
The entire email reads:
A member of our Mead High School administrative team has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Following guidance of the Spokane Regional Health District and our District Safety protocols, our administrative team has been asked to quarantine for 14 days since potential exposure. We are still investigating where exposure has occurred via the contract tracing protocol. Through the contact tracing, close contacts with the individual who tested positive will be notified of their need to quarantine. We are following these protocols out of an abundance of caution.
We are working closely with the District to ensure we are able to keep the momentum of school running while we are working remotely directing our additional District admin support. The District is providing in-person administrative support at Mead High School during the quarantine period.
Thank you for your understanding and support!
Principal Naslund
