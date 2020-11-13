As COVID-19 cases rapidly increase across the state and Spokane County, Mead School District is changing their school schedule.
According to the school district, starting on December 4 all secondary hybrid students will attend sixth period remotely every Friday.
The district said this change will keep keep 'A' group and 'B' group students on the same learning pace.
The Mead School District said they made this decision after receiving feedback from families and teachers.
The district said the major themes from the feedback included:
- Teaching and learning remotely, while a class is in session simultaneously, is extremely difficult.
- More training and help on new technology platforms deployed this year is needed.
- For those in the hybrid model, “off” days and Fridays are tough for teachers and students to connect and maintain pacing.
- There are hardware issues with Chromebooks, connectivity, second screens, cameras and microphones.
- Students would benefit from more direct instruction and contact with their teachers.
You can see the entire updated schedule on the Mead School District website.
