MEAD, Wash. - As school districts throughout Spokane County react to new recommendations by the Spokane Regional Health District to reopen schools remotely, the Mead School District is also preparing its plan.
The Mead School District Board of Directors will be approving its 2020-21 school year reopening plans at a special meeting on Thursday, August 6, according to the district.
The new guidance, coupled with parent input, will be aiding in the decision whether to open remotely or with some form of face-to-face instruction.
The district has a survey available for parents to give their input. That survey can be found HERE.
