Medical Lake School District to begin year online

On Friday, the Medical Lake School District announced they will begin the 2020 - 2021 school year online. 

MSLD said parents will be able to pick from two online learning options:

  • School paced learning
    • Led by teacher
  • Self-paced learning 
    • Partnered with a teacher to help guide the learning process

Once the virus risk is decreased, MSLD said K-5 students will have four in-person days with one distance learning day while 6-12 will have two days in-person and three days online. 

More information about the school plan can be found here

Tags