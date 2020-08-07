Medical Lake School District to begin year online

On Friday, the Medical Lake School District announced they will begin the 2020 - 2021 school year online.
MSLD said parents will be able to pick from two online learning options:
- School paced learning
- Led by teacher
- Self-paced learning
- Partnered with a teacher to help guide the learning process
Once the virus risk is decreased, MSLD said K-5 students will have four in-person days with one distance learning day while 6-12 will have two days in-person and three days online.
More information about the school plan can be found here.
